Israel Summons Father of Palestinian Child Accused of ‘Throwing Carton’ at Soldiers (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces summoned the father of a six-year-old child from the city of Jerusalem for interrogation yesterday evening after accusing the child of throwing a juice carton at occupation forces.

The child, named Qais Firas Obaid from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya was stopped by Israeli occupation forces yesterday after he allegedly threw a carton at them, soldiers told him to provide them with his mum’s ID card. They then return to him home and issued a summons for his father, ordering him to come to the city’s interrogation center at 8 am today.

The little #Palestinian child Qais Obaid threw a juice bottle on the ground which made #Israeli #occupation forces to storm his home and to summon his father for interrogation under the pretext of throwing stones. #Jerusalem #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 #Palestine #BoycottIsrael #BDS pic.twitter.com/xXZTIM081P — Eddie DiFruscia (@heavyed65) July 30, 2019

The case comes a day after another child, Muhammad Rabi’ Elayyan, aged just four years old, was summoned by Israeli forces for allegedly throwing stones at police vehicles.

Israel Police yesterday denied summoning Muhammad saying they had only called his father in for questioning, contrary to pictures and video images showing the child carrying the summons.

The tactics to intimidate and instil fear among Palestinian families –

Israeli occupation police summoned another child Qais Obaid aged 5 for interrogation. pic.twitter.com/Gwxq366iWG — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) July 30, 2019

Last week, a report released by Defence for Children International-Palestine (DCIP) revealed that Israel had killed 16 Palestinian children since the start of 2019.

East Jerusalem, like the rest of internationally-recognized Palestinian territory close by in the West Bank, has been undergoing a period of tension in recent months in particular, due to the demolition of entire Palestinian neighborhoods and the occupation of homes belonging to Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)