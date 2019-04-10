Israeli Elections: Netanyahu on Course for Record Fifth Term as PM (VIDEO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via Social Media)

With 97.3% of the polling stations already counted by Central Elections Committee (CEC), the Likud and Blue and White each appear to have won 35 seats in the Israeli Knesset, on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to have secured a fifth consecutive term as prime minister and has a clear majority of support to form a right-wing coalition government.

On predawn Wednesday, Netanyahu said,

“This is an unimaginable achievement.”

Netanyahu confirmed that he had already started talks with the leaders of Israeli right-wing parties and that “almost all of them have publicly declared that they will recommend him to form the new government.”

He noted,

“There will be a right-wing government, but I intend to be the prime minister of all the citizens of Israel, right and left, Jews and non-Jews.”

So far, Netanyahu’s Likud and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party appear to have 35 seats each, while the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties each won eight seats, and the Israeli Labor party won only six seats in the next Knesset.

The New Right party, as well as the right-wing Zehut party,  did not make it past the electoral threshold.

The current results put the rightist bloc in the lead with 65 seats, while the leftist bloc stands at 55 seats.

