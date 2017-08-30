Israeli Embassy Reopens in Cairo

Israel has returned its diplomatic staff to Egypt some eight months after its embassy’s closure, the Associated Press reported yesterday.

Whilst the Israeli Foreign Ministry refused to comment on the issue, airport officials anonymously informed reporters that Israeli Ambassador David Govrin flew back to Cairo last night with eight staff members. A large security motorcade escorted the diplomats to their offices in Giza.

Govrin left the Egyptian capital at the end of 2016 over unspecified fears for his safety and, in February, Israel called for its entire diplomatic staff to return to Tel Aviv. All consular duties have since been carried out from Israel. The reopening of the embassy reportedly follows weeks of discussions on the implementation of new security measures.

The move is believed to have been prompted by closer cooperation between Israel and Egypt. A report released by Israeli daily Haaretz last week praised Egypt’s intervention in the Syrian crisis, crediting Cairo for restraining Iranian involvement, which served Israel’s national interests. Earlier this month, the Israeli Defense Ministry additionally announced that a new Israeli military training base dedicating to protecting Egypt’s borders is set to open in the Sinai region.

