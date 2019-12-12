Israeli Forces Arrest 14 Palestinians, Injure another in West Bank Raids (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces today overnight detained 14 Palestinians and injured another across the West Bank, said the Palestine Prisoners’ Society (PPS).

PPS confirmed in a press release that Israeli forces rounded up seven Palestinians, all former prisoners, from the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

One of the seven detainees was identified as former Minister of Local Governance Issa al-Ja’bari, and another as lawmaker Mohammad Jamal al-Natsheh.

WAFA correspondent said that a similar Israeli military raid was conducted in Sa’ir and Dura town, located to the southwest and east of Hebron, where soldiers ransacked seven houses, turning them upside down.

Meanwhile, PPS said that two Palestinians were rounded up from the central West Bank district of Ramallah.

Israeli forces rounded up a female undergraduate student from her family’s house in the Ramallah city neighborhood of Ein Misbah, and another Palestinian from Beitunia city, west of Ramallah.

The predawn raid into Ein Misbah neighborhood triggered confrontations, during a paramedic was injured from Israeli military gunfire and several others suffocated from tear gas.

An Israeli military raid was carried out in Bethlehem district, resulting in the detention of a Palestinian.

Another, identified as a former prisoner, was nabbed from Jericho.

PPS added that a woman was detained as she attempted to cross a military checkpoint near Qalqilia city. She was identified as a resident of Raba village, located to the southeast of Jenin.

Two other Palestinians were detained at a military checkpoint near Qalqilia city. They were identified as residents of the Nablus-district refugee camp of Balata.   

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

