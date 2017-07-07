Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$5,932 Raised
29% Funded

Israeli Forces Attack and Injure Palestinian, Korean Activists

Jul 7 2017 / 8:42 pm
Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters, sound bombs, and rubber-coated steel bullets into the crowd during the march. (Photo: Maan)

Israeli forces injured six Palestinians and a Korean activist on Friday in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the northern occupied West Bank district of Qalqiliya during the village’s weekly march against the Israeli occupation.

Popular resistance coordinator Murad Shteiwi said that Israeli forces “attacked” protesters and fired tear gas canisters, sound bombs, and rubber-coated steel bullets into the crowd during the march, which, according to Shteiwi, marked the sixth year anniversary of the weekly protests organized by the village.

He said that six Palestinians had sustained injuries, one of whom was wounded in the head, and a female supporter from Korea was wounded with a rubber bullet.

Shteiwi added that all had been transferred to Rafidia Hospital for medical treatment.

Shteiwi emphasized that after six years of organizing a march every Friday, residents of Kafr Qaddum were still determined to continue the protests until “all our goals are achieved.”

An Israeli army spokesperson told Ma’an that a “violent riot” had broken out in Kafr Qaddum, when some 100 Palestinians “rolled burning tires and threw rocks” at Israeli forces.

“In response to the immediate threat,” she added, Israeli army forces had “used crowd dispersal means” to suppress the “riot.”

However, several minutes later, the spokesperson told Ma’an that Israeli army forces were not actually present at the protest, and instead it was the Israeli border police. When asked how she had provided a statement on the protests if none of their forces were present, she said “we received reports on what happened on the ground, but none of our forces were there.”

An Israeli police spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jul 7 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors