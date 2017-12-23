Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Elder for Holding Toy Gun Belonging to His Grandchild

Israeli forces reportedly detained a 67-year-old Palestinian man on Friday night from the village of Yaabad in the northern West Bank Jenin district, over possession of a plastic airsoft gun belonging to his grandchild.

Official Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa news agency reported that Mahmoud Hamdan, 67, was detained by Israeli army forces during a raid into his home Friday night.

“Israeli forces wreaked havoc on Hamdan’s home, destroying its contents and furniture, before detaining him and his son Hadi, 30,” Wafa reported.

Israeli forces allegedly confiscated an “air gun used for bird hunting” and a plastic toy gun that belongs to Hamdan’s grandchild.

Israeli raids into Palestinian towns and villages are near daily occurrence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

According to the UN, from December 5th-18th, Israeli forces carried out 162 search and arrest operations in the West Bank.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)