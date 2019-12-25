Israeli Forces Infiltrate Gaza Border, Raze Lands near Beit Hanoun

December 25, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli military vehicles invade northern part of Beit Hanoun. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli military infiltrated Gaza borders from the northern part of Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip and razed agricultural land, said sources.

Three Israeli military vehicles accompanied by three bulldozers advanced into the borderline area while opening indiscriminate gunfire, razed agricultural land, and placed earth mounds in the targeted area.

Israeli forces regularly infiltrate Gaza’s border.

Farmers are prevented from accessing their lands if located within 300 meters from the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, which Israel has unilaterally declared as a buffer zone off to Palestinians.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

  1. Gaza has some of the best land in Palestine. The Zionists covet it, but of course they don’t want it infested with a lot of grunting subhuman goyim,. Hence their routine practice of destroying farmers’ crops. All part of ‘encouraging the goyim to emigrate.’

    Reply

