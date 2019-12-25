Israeli Forces Infiltrate Gaza Border, Raze Lands near Beit Hanoun

Israeli military infiltrated Gaza borders from the northern part of Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip and razed agricultural land, said sources.

Palestinian farmer shot and injured by Israeli forces deployed on the eastern borders of besieged Gaza Strip, Saturday morning. Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds and farmers along the border areas.https://t.co/2KWtdnbeRQ pic.twitter.com/uBEBhJq0rG — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) November 19, 2018

Three Israeli military vehicles accompanied by three bulldozers advanced into the borderline area while opening indiscriminate gunfire, razed agricultural land, and placed earth mounds in the targeted area.

Israeli forces regularly infiltrate Gaza’s border.

Israel Deploys Several Merkava IV Tanks And Other Military Vehicles Near Gaza Border 🎥 https://t.co/kHWB8jWu7B pic.twitter.com/KstFMDcHiE — Already Happened (@M3t4_tr0n) October 18, 2018

Farmers are prevented from accessing their lands if located within 300 meters from the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, which Israel has unilaterally declared as a buffer zone off to Palestinians.

