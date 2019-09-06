Israeli Forces Kill Two Minors in Gaza

At least two Palestinian minors were killed and over 80 others injured today by live bullets or rubber-coated rounds as Israeli forces attacked thousands of protesters taking part in the weekly Great March of Return at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel, according to medical sources.

Soldiers manning the separation fence fired live bullets and rubber-coated steel rounds at the protesters who gathered at many encampments along the fence, killing Khaled Abu Bakr Rabie, 14, and Ali Sami Ashqar, 17. At least 48 protesters were injured by live bullets and 33 others by rubber-coated rounds, including two medics and a photojournalist.

Very critical injury..Now, a Palestinian boy shot in the head by Zionist occupation snipers while suppressing the nonviolent great return marches in Gaza, occupied Palestine, 6 September 2019. Posted by Younes Arar on Friday, September 6, 2019

Some of the wounded were moved to the hospital and many others were treated in the field hospitals.

Over 310 Palestinians have been killed and about 18,000 others injured by Israeli forces since the outbreak of the Great March of Return protests on March 30, 2018.

Another Friday, another Palestinian protest for freedom brutally repressed by the Israeli military. Today Israeli snipers shot and killed two children in Gaza injuring many others as they quashed the protest. These are war crimes. We finance them.https://t.co/mekU0B3qk5 — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) September 6, 2019

The weekly protests call for lifting the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip and for the return of the Palestinian refugees to their ancestral homes in pre-1948 Palestine.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)