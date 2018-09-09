Israeli Forces Open Fire at Gazan Farmers

Israeli forces opened fire on Sunday on Palestinian farmers in the southern besieged Gaza Strip.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinian farmers as they were working near the return camps, east of Khan Younis district, in southern Gaza.

The war on Palestine’s food supplies: israeli (apartheid state) forces open fire at Gaza fishermen, farmers again https://t.co/TYs0GXSbf6 pic.twitter.com/SWD34ZIWjl — Michael Lee (@MichaelLee2009) September 9, 2018

Additionally, sources mentioned that south of the Khan Younis district, Israeli forces repeatedly opened fire at farmers for unknown reasons.

No injuries were reported from neither incidents.

#IDF opened fire at farmers and next to civilians in front of Al-Siraj gate east of Khan Younis in the southern #Gaza Strip.@MaarivOnline : The situation in Gaza is very tense and close to burst out.@Jtruzmah @ELINTNews @IntelDoge @TheWarOfNow @IdeologyWars @TheWarMonitor — Observer IL (@Obs_IL) September 9, 2018

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Israel machineguns Palestinian fishermen, propels them into the sea with watercannon & floods the inboard motors https://t.co/sUBaHumLLT — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) September 1, 2018

As part of Israel’s blockade of the coastal enclave since 2007, the Israeli army, citing security concerns, requires Palestinian fishermen to work within a limited “designated fishing zone,” the exact limits of which are decided by the Israeli authorities and have historically fluctuated.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)