Israeli Forces Open Fire at Gazan Farmers

Israeli forces opened fire on Sunday on Palestinian farmers in the southern besieged Gaza Strip.

A Ma’an reporter said that Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinian farmers as they were working near the return camps, east of Khan Younis district, in southern Gaza.

Additionally, sources mentioned that south of the Khan Younis district, Israeli forces repeatedly opened fire at farmers for unknown reasons.

No injuries were reported from neither incidents.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

As part of Israel’s blockade of the coastal enclave since 2007, the Israeli army, citing security concerns, requires Palestinian fishermen to work within a limited “designated fishing zone,” the exact limits of which are decided by the Israeli authorities and have historically fluctuated.

