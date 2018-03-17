Israeli Forces Raid Home of Palestinian Suspected of Killing Two Israeli Soldiers (VIDEO)

March 17, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
An Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank. (Photo: via Ma'an)

Alaa Rateb Qabaha, from the village of Barta’a, to the west of Jenin, is a Palestinian young man suspected of ramming his car, killing two Israeli soldiers and injuring two others at an Israeli military checkpoint near Jenin.

Israeli army and police raided his home, searched it and interrogated members of his family.

It is still unclear whether the incident was a car ramming attack or a mere traffic incident.

Qabaha himself was shot and injured by the soldiers just after the deadly incident. He was moved by the soldiers to a hospital in Israel for medical treatment.

The Israeli military shut down the checkpoint to the Palestinian traffic just after the incident.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*