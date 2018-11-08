Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian School in the Northern West Bank

Israeli forces raided a Palestinian school in the northern Jordan Valley region of the West Bank this morning, reported WAFA, disrupting classes and confiscating property.

Accompanied by a bulldozer, Israeli soldiers blocked roads leading to the school in Khirbet Ibziq village, northeast of Tubas, preventing students and teachers from reaching it.

The soldiers then raided the campus, dismantling then confiscating “a tent used as an administrative office”.

The tent had been set up after Israeli occupation forces had previously “dismantled and seized two caravans in the school last month”.

According to WAFA, the school referred to as “Challenge School 10”, “has three classrooms for students from grade one until six and four teachers”.

It is true that other colonial powers used destruction of homes and properties, and the exile of whole communities, as a tactic to subdue rebellious populations. The British Mandate government in Palestine used the demolition of homes as a “deterrence”… https://t.co/XUx5Ito6Wj — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) October 29, 2018

Challenge Schools have been established by the Palestinian Ministry of Education throughout so-called “Area C” of the occupied West Bank, where Israeli occupation authorities routinely refuse to grant building permits to Palestinians while facilitating the expansion of illegal Jewish settlements.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)