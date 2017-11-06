Israeli Forces Raid, Shutdown School in Jerusalem, Detain Faculty Members

Palestinian students in Jerusalem evacuated from their school by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via PNN, file)

Israeli forces Monday raided Zahwet Alquds school in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina and detained its principle and three other teachers before shutting it down, said an official.

Chairman of al-Quds Committee of Students’ Parents Ziyad Al-Shamal, said Israeli soldiers raided the school, broke into classrooms while students were having classes, and detained three teachers and the school principle, spreading fear and panic among students.

They were taken to an interrogation and detention center in the city of Jerusalem.

Israeli police waging war on Palestinian school textbooks, students in East Jerusalem https://t.co/bksmZXfdZz pic.twitter.com/F8e4guP1YO — Walid Zaher (@FatehDkEn) August 24, 2017

Shortly after the raid, the Israeli municipality shut down the school and proceeded to call students’ parents informing them of the need to transfer their kids to other schools.

The school previously attained a building permit from the Jerusalem Awqaf Department, however, the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem annulled the permit.

The school called on residents and students’ parents to participate in a sit-in in front of the school on Tuesday morning to condemn the raid, the detention of faculty members, and the Israeli municipality’s decision to shut down the school.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)