Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian in West Bank

April 13, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Hussein Abed Abu Fanous was shot and injured by Israeli forces in the district of Hebron. (Photo: via Ma'an)

A Palestinian was shot and injured with Israeli live fire, on Saturday afternoon, in the West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

According to local sources, Israeli police forces fired live ammunition towards Hussein Abed Abu Fanous and injured him in the mouth.

The reason for the shooting remained unknown.

Medical sources confirmed that Abu Fanous was taken to a nearby medical center for necessary medical treatment.

Sources added that the live bullet hit Abu Fanous in the mouth, however, managed to go all the way through the other end, resulting in a single hole in each cheek.

Abu Fanous’s medical condition was described as moderate.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

