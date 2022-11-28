Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot, Arrest Palestinian Worker near Tulkarm

Israeli forces opened fire at a Palestinian worker on Sunday in the village of Qaffin, near the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that the Israeli forces chased off the workers as they were coming back from their workplaces inside Israel before opening fire towards them, injuring one and detaining him.

The identity of the injured worker has yet to be known.

Last month, Palestinian young man Rabi Arafah Rabi, 32, died at a hospital in the city of Qalqilia, north of the occupied West Bank, from wounds he had sustained by Israeli occupation forces near the city.

Rabi’s father said that the Israeli occupation soldiers executed his son in cold blood while he was on his way to his workplace inside Israel.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)