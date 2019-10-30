Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Woman in Hebron (VIDEO)

Israeli forces today shot and injured a Palestinian woman at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil) following an alleged stabbing attempt.

Security sources confirmed that Israeli soldiers deployed at the entrance to the Ibrahimi Mosque, known to Jews as Cave of the Patriarchs, shot the woman and left her bleeding on the ground without allowing Palestinian medics to approach her.

Israel claimed the casualty, identified as Suheir Ahmad Said Salamiyah, 37, attempted to stab soldiers at the entrance of the mosque, and therefore was shot. No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers though.

Salamiyah was transferred to the Israeli hospital of Shaare Zedek, but her medical condition was not identified.

Following the shooting, Israeli soldiers sealed off all the gates and checkpoints leading to the mosque and Hebron’s Old City and expelled the Waqf-appointed personnel from the mosque at gunpoint.

Many Palestinians were injured or killed in similar incidents under the pretext of alleged stabbing attempts.

Israeli has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and “extrajudicial killings” when Palestinian alleged attackers no longer pose an immediate threat. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that circumstances surrounding such killings over the past months remain disputed.

Various international, Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations have slammed Israel’s policy of “extrajudicial killings” against Palestinians.

Video footage for similar alleged attacks appear to disapprove Israeli military claims, showing alleged Palestinian attackers did not even attempt to carry out any attacks. Some footage showed Israeli forces manipulating the crime scene following such killings.

