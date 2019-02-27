Israeli MK Glick Leads Settlers’ Incursion into Al-Aqsa Compound (VIDEO)

Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Knesset member, Yehuda Glick. (Photo: via Twitter)

Ultra-Orthodox Israeli Knesset member, Yehuda Glick, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, on Wednesday, through the Moroccans Gate.

Firas al-Dibs, head of the Public Relations and Media Department at the Islamic Endowment, said that MK Glick stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, alongside a group of Jewish settlers, who toured the holy site’s premises with him.

On Tuesday, Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, also stormed the Al-Aqsa compound under armed security by Israeli forces.

The number of Israeli MK’s, who storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, has increased the past few months after Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, decided to lift a ban that would previously not allow Israeli Knesset members to visit the compound every three months, after incursions were banned since October 2015.

Netanyahu allowed members of the Knesset, mostly right-wing extremists, who support the demolition of the Islamic site in order to build a Jewish temple instead, to visit the Al-Aqsa compound once every three months.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

