Israeli NGO Funded Abu Khdeir’s Killer

Apr 29 2017 / 8:56 am
Palestinian teenager, Muhammad Abu Khdeir. (Photo: File)

“An Israel NGO has been giving thousands of dollars to Jewish extremists, including one who killed a Palestinian teenager,” Haaretz reported Israel’s Channel 10 as saying yesterday.

Honenu, which bills itself as a legal aid organization, provided funding to Yosef Ben-David, one of the killers of Palestinian teenager Mohammed Abu Khdeir.

Sixteen-year-old Palestinian Abu Khdeir was kidnapped by two unnamed minors and Ben-David in 2015 then burnt alive.

Ben-david was handed a life sentence and 20 years in jail he was also ordered to pay 150,000 Israeli shekels ($39,630) to Abu Khdeir’s family and 20,000 Israeli shekels ($5,284) to the family of another seven-year-old Palestinian child that Ben-David attempted to kidnap in Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina, Middle East Monitor reported.

The organization responded by saying: “The organization works exactly according to the requirements of the law. Hionenu meets all legal requirements. We have been check by tax authorities time and again and never faulted.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

