Israeli Occupation Forces Detain 16 Palestinians in West Bank

Israel launches daily arrest campaigns in the West Bank (Photo: via Oren Ziv/Activestills.org)

Israeli forces Tuesday detained 16 Palestinians during military raids in multiple West Bank districts, said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

According to PPS, at least five Palestinians were detained in the Ramallah area, in addition to five others, including a minor aged 16, from the southern West Bank district of Hebron.

Three Palestinians were detained by Israeli soldiers in the Nablus area, in addition two others in Qalqilia governorate, and a youth in Tulkarem.

Report: Israeli occupation forces arrested 650 Palestinians during month of July, 420 of which were in Jerusalem https://t.co/xFy9fRkLQV — Ben White (@benabyad) August 3, 2017

PPS said Israeli army also detained a 14-year-old girl in Salfit area.

Israeli forces carry out arrest campaigns in the West Bank on daily basis, detaining dozens of Palestinians. Some 500 Palestinians are held in Israeli jails under administrative detention, without a charge or a trial.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)