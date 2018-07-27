Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi, who has been held in an Israeli prison for slapping a fully armed Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank town of Nabi Saleh, will be released this Sunday, a spokesman for the Israel Prisons Service told The Times of Israel Wednesday a day after her father Bassem Tamimi made the same claim to reporters.

After her release Sunday, Tamimi is expected to hold a press conference in her hometownhttps://t.co/ksY44aFGYY — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) July 27, 2018

The official said Ahed will be released along with her mother Nariman at the Jabara checkpoint near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem. Times of Israel claimed that the two then plan to hold a press conference at the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, which is slated for demolition by Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, Bassem Tamimi told the Turkish state Anadolu Agency Tuesday that Ahed was scheduled to be released on August 19, but he expects she will be released early.

“The Israeli authorities usually do not inform the detainee or his family of the date of release, but I think she will get a decision” to reduce her detention by 21 days, he explained.

Further confirming the news Ahed’s family and Palestinian activists were preparing for her release with events and murals on the Israeli separation wall.

A giant mural of a Ahed Tamimi has been painted on the separation wall in the occupied West Bank ahead of her expected release from prison. Ahed remains a symbol of resistance to the illegal Israeli occupation ✊🏽🇵🇸#FreeAhed pic.twitter.com/OVL2E4I0cx — CODEPINK (@codepink) July 25, 2018

Bassem told Reuters Thursday:

“Our home and hearts are open to reuniting with her, hopefully, we will meet soon.”

He also added:

“Ahed will finish her sentence time next Sunday. We will be waiting to welcome her at the Jabarah checkpoint, then head for the press conference, then visit Yasser Arafat’s tomb and Martyrs Shrine in Nabi Saleh, after which we will head home to meet people who are welcoming her release.”

Israel continues its abuse of the Tamimi family, raiding Nabi Saleh in the nights and arresting the village youth. Manal, who had just been released, now watches as her teenage son is abducted. https://t.co/Jw0RR14ZP6 — YouthAgainstSettlmnt (@YASHebron) January 11, 2018

Palestinian activist Ahmed Odeh also celebrated Ahed’s early release and said he was surprised by the international solidarity with the Palestinian teen and by the number of activists who arrived in Palestine to welcome her.

Odeh told Reuters Thursday:

“We are surprised by those free people who came from all over the world to paint the photo of the icon of the Palestinian people and the icon of the national resistance on this apartheid wall. They are drawing a mural for Ahed Tamimi in order to tell the world and the occupation that we are partners in this case and that the Palestinian national resistance is the only way to face the arrogant occupation.”

Bassem Tamimi on why #AhedTamimi slapped a soldier. "More than 300 times they raided my house. My wife was arrested 5 times. I was arrested 9 times. I was tortured. After all of that somebody asked, why Ahed slapped a soldier? She must slap the soldier." https://t.co/inzBXiE26g — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) June 12, 2018

The 17-year-old activist was sentenced to eight months in prison after video of her slapping and yelling at an Israeli occupation soldier became viral. Ahed was attempting to force the Israeli soldier out of her family’s house.

Her mother, Nariman, and cousin were also arrested for the same incident.

This Palestine Chronicle video is dedicated to Razan Al-Najjar, Gaza's March of Return, and to every Palestinian who resisted and continues to resist. 'Throw a Stone' is a poem by Ramzy Baroud, with original music composition by Italian artist, Romana Rubeo, recited by Algerian actor, Amiar Souphiene. Gepostet von Ramzy Baroud am Donnerstag, 26. Juli 2018

Her 15-year-old cousin, Mohammed Tamimi had been shot in the head with a rubber-coated steel bullet a day before. Tamimi was charged with aggravated assault, obstructing the work of soldiers, and incitement, among other charges on January 2.

The Tamimi family has been constantly targeted due to their active resistance against the expansion of a nearby illegal Israeli settlement named Halamish.

As of May 2018, 291 Palestinian children were held in Israeli prisons as security detainees and prisoners. Ahed Tamimi, detained as a 17 year-old in December, was sentenced to 8 months in an Israeli jail. Tamimi is set to be released this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/QYCGHiuihh — The IMEU (@theIMEU) July 25, 2018

According to Israeli human rights group B’tselem, at least 350 Palestinian children are currently jailed in Israeli prisons.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)