Israeli Soldiers Arrest Palestinian Boy, Drag him away from his Mother (VIDEO)

February 12, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
The moment Amer Oweidat, 13, is arrested from his home in Al-Arroub refugee camp. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli soldiers arrested a 13-year-old Palestinian child, identified as Amer Oweidat, from his home in Al-Arroub refugee camp, in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

A video posted on social media shows the mother crying and running after Amer who was being dragged away and blocked by the armed forces from reaching his mother.

Amer is also heard calling out for his mum shouting:

“I want to speak to my mum; I just want to speak to her.”

Israeli soldiers routinely torture, abuse, and threaten Palestinian children, forcing them to sign confessions written in Hebrew, which they can’t read.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Samidoun, “every year, around 700 Palestinian children are brought before Israeli military courts after being arrested, detained and interrogated.

The vast majority report some form of torture and abuse, including kicking and beating in military jeeps as well as psychological torture during interrogation, including threats to arrest family members.”

185 children are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Addameer.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

