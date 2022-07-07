WATCH: Israeli Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Homes in Masafer Yatta

Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Wednesday at Palestinian houses in the Masafer Yatta area, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local activist Fouad La’mour told WAFA that bullets hit the roofs and walls of at least four homes, causing damage and panic among the residents, mainly women and children.

The Israeli occupation army is trying to force Palestinians out of at least twelve Masafer Yatta communities affecting more than 1,200 people, claiming that their homes were built in the vicinity of a military training zone.

Israeli occupation forces fired live bullets at the roof of Palestinian-owned homes of Khallat Al Dabea village during the military training in Masafer Yatta.#SaveMasaferYatta pic.twitter.com/6XS3Iwiu35 — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) July 7, 2022

On May 4, the Israeli High Court upheld the army’s claim to the land as a firing zone and allowed the demolition of the communities and the displacement of the residents.

Last week, the Israeli occupation army held military drills in another community in Masafer Yatta, a move also intended to force the Palestinians living there to leave the area, said WAFA.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)