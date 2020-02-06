Israeli Soldiers Kill Two Palestinians in West Bank (VIDEOS)

Two Palestinians have been killed on Thursday by Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian town of Jenin, in occupied West Bank.

Yazan Abu Tabikh, 19, was killed and seven others wounded when clashes broke out after Israeli forces raided Jenin refugee camp to demolish the family home of Palestinian detainee Ahmad Qunba.

Our morning's are baptised with blood… The Palestinian teen Yazan Munther Abu Tabikh who was killed 7 hours ago by Zionist occupation soldiers storming Jenin Refugees Camp, occupied Palestine, 6 February 2020. pic.twitter.com/l3LUqdwmzG — Heba Khaled (@heba_khaled1998) February 6, 2020

Tareq Ahmad Badwan, 25, from Qalqilya, was reportedly shot inside the Jenin police station, where he worked as a first lieutenant in the Palestinian police force.

Israeli occupation forces demolished the house of prisoner Ahmad Qonbea' in Jenin for the second time. pic.twitter.com/8j4nA5tQXV — Shehab Agency (@ShehabAgencyEn) February 6, 2020

A general strike was called for in Jenin today to protest the killing of Abu Tabikh and the demolition of Qunba’s house.

Tareq Bidwan (25) who was executed by Zionist forces raiding Jenin last night. Tareq was a officer in the PA and was standing at the front door of the police office in Jenin when he was shot in the stomach and succumbed to his wounds pic.twitter.com/miuTGtOYdF — Bashar (@right0fReturn) February 6, 2020

Demolishing homes as a form of collective punishment is one of the most extreme measures that Israel employs as a mean of deterrence.

Mourners carry the body of martyr Yazan Abu Tabeekh (19 years) who was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces that stormed Jenin city pre dawn today, to demolish the house of Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Qonbo' for the second time. pic.twitter.com/3Q9QK97rht — Shehab Agency (@ShehabAgencyEn) February 6, 2020

This policy was widely condemned by human rights groups as “a collective punishment”, which is prohibited and violates binding provisions of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)