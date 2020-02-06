Israeli Soldiers Kill Two Palestinians in West Bank (VIDEOS)

February 6, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Yazan Abu Tabikh, 19, (R) andTareq Ahmad Badwan, 25, were killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Two Palestinians have been killed on Thursday by Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian town of Jenin, in occupied West Bank.

Yazan Abu Tabikh, 19, was killed and seven others wounded when clashes broke out after Israeli forces raided Jenin refugee camp to demolish the family home of Palestinian detainee Ahmad Qunba.

Tareq Ahmad Badwan, 25, from Qalqilya, was reportedly shot inside the Jenin police station, where he worked as a first lieutenant in the Palestinian police force.

A general strike was called for in Jenin today to protest the killing of Abu Tabikh and the demolition of Qunba’s house.

Demolishing homes as a form of collective punishment is one of the most extreme measures that Israel employs as a mean of deterrence.

This policy was widely condemned by human rights groups as “a collective punishment”, which is prohibited and violates binding provisions of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

