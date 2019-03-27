Israeli Undercover Forces Arrest 3 Palestinian Students in West Bank

March 27, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Students at Birzeit University are regularly subjected to intimidation, assault and arbitrary arrest by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

A group of Israeli undercover forces yesterday broke into Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank and arrested three students, taking them to an unknown location, Arab48 reported.

Israeli occupation forces also carried out wide-scale raids across the occupied West Bank and arrested a number of Palestinians.

According to accounts of witnesses, the undercover forces used a special tool to destroy the main gate of the university and stormed the student council office before arresting the three students, who are representative of the Islamic Bloc.

Eyewitnesses said that the undercover forces used a van and a taxi, with an Israeli plate, when they broke into the university.

Then, they arrested Hamza Abu-Qare, Tawfiq Abu-Arqoub and Udai Nakhla, noting that Abu-Arqoub had been taking part in a sit-in for a month at the university to protest against the Palestinian Authority’s political detentions.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

