Israeli Undercover Forces Arrest 3 Palestinian Students in West Bank

A group of Israeli undercover forces yesterday broke into Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank and arrested three students, taking them to an unknown location, Arab48 reported.

Israeli occupation forces also carried out wide-scale raids across the occupied West Bank and arrested a number of Palestinians.

Israel raids Birzeit University campus and kidnaps three students – Palestinian students and staff continue to be denied the right to learn free from the threat of military violence and intimidation #RighttoEducationhttps://t.co/dowZu0BErX pic.twitter.com/soV4Ouxt2g — Fobzu (@fobzu) March 27, 2019

According to accounts of witnesses, the undercover forces used a special tool to destroy the main gate of the university and stormed the student council office before arresting the three students, who are representative of the Islamic Bloc.

Eyewitnesses said that the undercover forces used a van and a taxi, with an Israeli plate, when they broke into the university.

Israeli soldiers went into Birzeit University undercover and then detained three students: Tawfiq Abu Arqoub, Hamzeh Abu Qare, and Udayy Nakhleh. https://t.co/KI2Q9H6jWP pic.twitter.com/jBKMavqfbB — The IMEU (@theIMEU) March 26, 2019

Then, they arrested Hamza Abu-Qare, Tawfiq Abu-Arqoub and Udai Nakhla, noting that Abu-Arqoub had been taking part in a sit-in for a month at the university to protest against the Palestinian Authority’s political detentions.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)