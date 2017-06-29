Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Israelis Kill Palestinian During Night Raid in Hebron

Jun 29 2017 / 12:59 am
The slain Palestinian was identified as 23-year old Iyad Munir Arafat Ghaith from Hebron City. (Photo: Social Media)

A Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces on Wednesday evening during a raid in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

According to an Israeli army spokesperson, Israeli forces – whom Israeli media said were undercover forces disguised as Palestinians – were searching for weapons in the Palestinians city when they encountered a Palestinian bearing a weapon, who shot towards the soldiers.

“Responding to the immediate threat,” the spokesperson said, the soldiers fired towards the Palestinian, killing him. The spokesperson added that no Israelis were harmed during the incident.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the slain Palestinian as 23-year-old Iyad Munir Arafat Ghaith from Hebron City.

Israeli raids in Palestinian towns, villages, and refugee camps are a nightly occurrence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

