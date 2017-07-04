Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Jerusalem: Israel Forces Palestinian Family to Destroy its own House

Jul 4 2017 / 4:59 pm
Israel made thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank homeless. (Photo: via MEMO)

A Palestinian family was forced to demolish its own house in the town of al-Issawiya in Jerusalem, after the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem threatened to demolish the house under the pretext it was built without an Israeli-issued permit.

Member of the follow up committee in al-Issawiya, Ra’ed Abu Ryaleh, told WAFA the family of Mohammad Ali Nasser ‘Aasi opted to demolish its own home to avoid paying heavy costs if the municipality demolishes it.

The family received a demolition order for the house, which was built in 2008 and consists of two rooms and a kitchen, last month.

Abu Riyala said that two more families were given similar notices by the Israeli municipality.

Palestinians, according to international and Israeli organizations, are forced to build on their property in East Jerusalem without permits because the Israeli municipality does not provide them with building permits in an effort to keep the Palestinian population in the occupied city to a minimum while increasing its Jewish population through building thousands of Israeli-only housing units in dozens of illegal settlements in and around the holy city.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

