Jerusalem: Israeli Bulldozers Demolish Palestinian Car Wash

March 3, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Illegal Jewish settlement near Jerusalem. (Photo: ActiveStill.org)

Israeli bulldozers demolished a Palestinian-owned car wash in the Beit Safafa neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem, on Sunday.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli forces stormed the neighborhood and completely demolished the car wash.

JERUSALEM, Sunday, March 03, 2019 (WAFA) – Bulldozers of the Israeli municipality of Jerusalem demolished today a car…

Posted by Palestinian Street on Sunday, March 3, 2019

Sources pointed out that Israeli forces demolished the car wash under the pretext that it was built without the nearly-impossible to obtain Israeli permit.

However, locals claimed that the car wash was demolished as part of a Jewish settlement plan to expand the road, upon which the structure was built, and start the construction of a light rail route to the illegal Jewish settlement of Gilo.

According to Palestinians and rights groups, Israel’s overall goal, both in its policies in Area C and Israel’s settlement enterprise, is to depopulate the land of its Palestinian residents and replace them with Jewish Israeli communities in order to manipulate population demographics in all of historic Palestine.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

