Jewish Settlers Attack Farmers near Ramallah, Injure One

September 20, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

At least one farmer was injured today as Jewish settlers attacked several Palestinian farmers working in a farm near the village of Beitin, northeast of Ramallah in the West Bank, local sources said.

Mohammad Abu Samra, a local activist, told WAFA that about 25 Jewish settlers protected by an Israeli army force broke into the farm, physically assaulted some of the farmers and injured one of them in the head.

The settlers also attacked vehicles belonging to local Palestinian citizens and smashed their windshields, he added.

Jewish settler violence against Palestinians and their property is commonplace in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities. It includes arsons of property and mosques, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

