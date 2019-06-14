Jewish Settlers Set up New Illegal Outpost in Hebron

Jewish settlers have set up an illegal outpost on Palestinian land near the Gold Souk in the occupied Old City of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Hebron Rehabilitation Committee has said.

The committee head, Imad Hamdan, said that the settlers intend to build two housing units on the land after they took over the petrol station in Al-Shuhada Street and fenced it.

TAKE ACTION: International observers have been removed from Hebron, putting Palestinians at direct threat of attacks from settlers. Add your voice to demand that these crucial observers are retained! https://t.co/VzLhuOBfv7 pic.twitter.com/PytWkr1fNk — PSC (@PSCupdates) June 13, 2019

Hamdan expressed his grave concern over such encroachments upon the properties of Palestinian citizens in Hebron’s Old City, especially in the areas declared 17 years ago by the occupation as closed military zones.

Israeli settlers seize Palestinian family homes in Hebron https://t.co/YCKx4VHOth via @YouTube — GB (@aquiottawa) June 7, 2019

In 2014, the occupation forces declared many Palestinian areas and streets in the Old City of Hebron closed military zones following the massacre committed by Jewish terrorist Baruch Goldstein at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

