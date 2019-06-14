Jewish Settlers Set up New Illegal Outpost in Hebron

June 14, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Illegal Israeli settlers have setup an illegal outpost on Palestinian land in Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers have set up an illegal outpost on Palestinian land near the Gold Souk in the occupied Old City of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Hebron Rehabilitation Committee has said.

The committee head, Imad Hamdan, said that the settlers intend to build two housing units on the land after they took over the petrol station in Al-Shuhada Street and fenced it.

Hamdan expressed his grave concern over such encroachments upon the properties of Palestinian citizens in Hebron’s Old City, especially in the areas declared 17 years ago by the occupation as closed military zones.

In 2014, the occupation forces declared many Palestinian areas and streets in the Old City of Hebron closed military zones following the massacre committed by Jewish terrorist Baruch Goldstein at the Ibrahimi Mosque.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.