Joint Report: Israel Arrested over 5500 Palestinians in 2019

Raya Obeid, Fares Baroud’s mother, holding his picture before he died in an Israeli jail. (Photo: via Social Media)

A joint report released by the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association (Addameer), the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, and the Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs has documented the dire conditions of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The annual report states that Israel has arrested more than 5500 Palestinians in 2019, including 889 children and 128 women.

The total number of Palestinians prisoners in Israeli jails has reached nearly 5000, including 40 women, 200 children, and 450 administrative detainees.

In 2019, five Palestinian prisoners were killed in the Israeli jails: Fares Baroud, Omar Awni Younes, Nassar Taqatqa, Bassam Sayeh, and Sami Abu Dayak. This has increased the total number of martyrs in Israeli jails to 222 since 1967.

At least 700 Palestinian prisoners suffer from health problems, including at least ten cancer patients. 

In 2019, more than 50 prisoners went on a hunger strike; the majority of them were administrative detainees.

As Ramzy Baroud, journalist, author, and editor of The Palestine Chronicle commented:

“Of the dozens of Palestinian and Arab prisoners I interviewed in recent months, for a soon-to-be published volume on the history of the Palestinian prison experience, every single one of them underwent a prolonged process of torture during the initial interrogation, that often extended for months. If their experiences differed, it was only in the extent and duration of the torture. This applies to administrative detainees as much as it applies to so-called security prisoners”.

