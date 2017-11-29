Kerry: Egypt and Israel Urged US to ‘Bomb Iran’

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has revealed that Israel and Egypt pushed the Barack Obama administration to “bomb Iran” before the 2015 nuclear deal was struck.

According to The Associated Press, Kerry made the remarks during a forum in Washington DC, claiming that “kings and foreign presidents told the US that bombing was the only language Iran would understand”.

Kerry added, however, that such urgings were “a trap”, since the same countries would have publicly criticized the US if it had proceeded with such a bombing campaign.

The former senior diplomat said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “genuinely agitating toward action”.

AP added that Kerry “doesn’t know whether Iran will resume pursuing a nuclear weapon in 10 to 15 years after restrictions in the deal sunset”, but that the US achieved the best deal possible.

