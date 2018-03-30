Land Day Protest: 16 Palestinians Killed, Hundreds Wounded in Gaza (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

At least 16 Palestinians have been killed, and hundreds more have been reported injured in protests along the Gaza border on Friday.

A Palestinian family in front of their tent east of Gaza City. On the tent they've hung the names of their occupied villages to which they hope to return. This tent among many others is part of the #GreatReturnMarch. [Photo by Hosam Salem/Al-jazeera]. pic.twitter.com/SdE3dnBysj — The IMEU (@theIMEU) March 30, 2018

According to medical officials, one of the dead, a Gaza farmer, was killed by an Israeli tank shell in the southern Gaza Strip. At least six more have been killed by Israeli troops.

Israel Opens Fire on Protesters in Gaza, 16 dead. As Jason Greenblatt falsely accuses the #greatreturnmarch of being a creature of Hamas. It isn't. And he's a propagandist instead of a diplomat. https://t.co/GVE1QKCgZd — Tikun Olam (@richards1052) March 30, 2018

An Israeli military spokesman claimed that in southern Gaza “two suspects approached the security fence and began operating suspiciously and the tank fired towards them.”

Murderous Israeli forces take a position to shoot Palestinian protesters on Gaza borders now.#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/KA1E0fNGg8 — Free Gaza Movement (@freegazaorg) March 30, 2018

The Israeli military is referring to the protests as “violent riots” to justify the crackdown, but Palestinian leaders say the demonstration was peaceful.

The head of Hamas politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, said the protest “demonstrates that there are no alternatives to Palestine and the right of return,” according to Maan.

This picture is striking. Home, for the Palestinians refugees in the foreground, is just on the horizon. In between, the Israeli army that wants to make sure they never get there. pic.twitter.com/m5AN0UOyU9 — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) March 30, 2018

“We will not give up and we will not bargain with the Zionist entity over even a small piece of Palestinian land,” Haniyeh said.

Watch how Israeli sniper shot Palestinian while he was praying today. pic.twitter.com/Y68hSnfsVq — Tomazy (@_tomazy) March 30, 2018

“Our people went out today to make it clear that we will not give up Jerusalem and that there is no alternative to Palestine and the right of return. We will not accept the right of return staying only a slogan.”

Mohamed Abu America was 19 years old. Yesterday he sculpted “I am returning” into the sands of Gaza Beach. Today, unarmed and standing on his own land, he was shot and killed by an Israeli terrorist. pic.twitter.com/Pa6ik882ZP — Mary Hughes-Thompson (@Mariapalestina) March 30, 2018

Tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered at five locations along the fenced 65km frontier, where tents were erected for a planned six-week protest, local officials said.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)