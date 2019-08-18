‘Last Chapter’ TV Program Discusses Baroud’s ‘Last Earth’ (VIDEO)

Ramzy Baroud’s latest volume, ‘The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story’ is the subject of a lively discussion in this Press TV program, ‘Last Chapter’, involving former British MP, Derek Conway, Human Rights barrister, Salma Karmi-Ayyoub and political analyst and writer, Nasim Ahmed.

The Last Earth recounts the experiences of ordinary people who have lost their homes, their land, their businesses and yet their response has been resolution, determination, and even optimism.

Ramzy Baroud’s collection of true-life stories gives voice to Palestinians to whom global super-powers appear indifferent.

This book enables Palestinians to tell their stories, spanning decades and encompassing war, mass exodus, epic migrations and the fight for national identity.

Ramona Wadi from Middle East Monitor puts, The Last Earth… is poignant on many levels. Based upon in-depth interviews with Palestinians, it paints the history which is regularly concealed. There is not one single page which does not elicit profound questions about Palestine and one’s relationship to Palestine, through ancestral ties to the land, or affinity.

