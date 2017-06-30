Latest Palestinian Martyr is Laid to Rest in Hebron

Iyad Ghaith was 23 years old. (Photo: Social Media)

Palestinians held a funeral procession and burial for 23-year-old Iyad Munir Arafat Ghaith on Thursday, hours after the young Palestinian man was shot in the head and killed by Israeli forces during a night raid in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

According to an Israeli army spokesperson, undercover Israeli forces encountered Ghaith on Wednesday night while they were carrying out a raid searching for weapons in Hebron.

Israeli forces said that Ghaith shot towards the soldiers, who fired back, killing him. No Israelis were harmed during the incident.

Funeral happening now for Iyad Munir Arafat Ghaith,23,shot & killed by Israeli occupation forces last night during raid in Hebron #Palestine pic.twitter.com/lKrRTbhq6Q — OccPal-Gaza (@OccPalGaza) June 29, 2017

Meanwhile, the head of Palestinian public prosecution, Ashraf Meshaal, said that an autopsy showed that Ghaith was shot in the head twice at short range, fracturing his skull and causing his immediate death.

The funeral march began from the Hebron governmental hospital, where doctors carried out Ghaith’s autopsy, towards his family home in southern Hebron city, where his relatives bid their final farewells.

Ghaith is the 35th Palestinian to have been killed by Israel in 2017, three quarters of whom were 25 years old or younger.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)