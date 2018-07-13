Lieberman Calls to Shut Down Israeli Embassy in Ireland

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman called to shut down the Israeli embassy in the Irish capital Dublin, Thursday, in response to the Irish Senate’s decision to boycott Israeli settlements products.

Lieberman tweeted:

“It is pointless to summon the Irish ambassador to Israel for reprimand. Israel should close the embassy in Dublin immediately. We will not turn the other cheek to those who boycott us”.

Israeli hawkish Defense Minister Lieberman called for Immediately closing Israel's embassy in Ireland to retaliate for Irish Senate's vote to ban goods from Jewish settlements https://t.co/BapDxDuhuW pic.twitter.com/dOdXTCMYOs — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 12, 2018

Nation Radio reported that on Wednesday evening the Irish ambassador in Tel Aviv was summoned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry in after the Irish Senate took the decision.

The decision to summon the Irish ambassador came after the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement, describing the bill passed by the Irish Senate as “dangerous, extremist and anti-Israeli”.

Lieberman called a recent vote in Ireland's senate “dangerous, extremist and anti-Israeli.” https://t.co/dLrHUEegR9 — JOE.ie (@JOEdotie) July 13, 2018

The communiqué mentioned also that the decision would

“harm the chances of establishing a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians and would have a negative impact on the diplomatic process in the Middle East”.

The Irish Senate voted on Wednesday in favor of a bill that would punish “anyone who imports or assists in the importation or sale of Israeli goods or offers services to Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories since 1967”.

The bill also penalizes all those who participate in or play a role in the exploitation of natural resources in the occupied Palestinian territories and their territorial waters.

The bill, submitted by independent Senator Francis Black, was passed by 25 votes against 20 rejections and 14 abstentions.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)