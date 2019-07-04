Lieberman: Impossible to Separate Religion from State in Israel

Israel’s former defense minister and head of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party Avigdor Lieberman said yesterday that it was impossible to separate religion from the state in Israel.

Speaking at the Herzliya Conference, Lieberman said:

“When we talk about relations between religion and state, I say that religion must be separated from politics in the State of Israel. However, it is impossible to separate religion from the state.”

Israel’s head of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party Avigdor Lieberman says that it is impossible to separate religion from the state in Israel. pic.twitter.com/kf4RJyRDnT — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 3, 2019

In May, Lieberman opposed joining a government headed by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the ultra-Orthodox parties, which he called a “[Jewish law] government”, Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported.

Lieberman and the ultra-Orthodox parties have been in a dispute over the military conscription bill which would force ultra-Orthodox men studying the Torah, who are currently exempt from service, to join the military.

Israel’s Lieberman attacks ultra-Orthodox in election video | #Palestine https://t.co/MvS57fxBth — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) March 23, 2019

Lieberman yesterday criticized the pre-military preparatory programs of the religious community, saying “they are developing into private religious militias”.

Lieberman called to separate the pre-military academies from the Ministry of Education and put them under the full supervision of the defense ministry.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)