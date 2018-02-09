Mabrouk Jarrar, Severely Injured Palestinian Moved out of Hospital in to Jail

Israeli authorities have move Palestinian detainee Mabrouk Jarrar from hospital to prison in spite of the fact that he still requires treatment for injuries sustained during his arrest when he was attacked by a police dog, according to the Palestinian Information Centre.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement today that Jarrar, a resident of Burqin town in Jenin, told his lawyer that a few days ago he and his family woke up at 5:30am after hearing a nearby explosion. At around 6am, he another loud explosion shattered the windows of his house.

When he tried to go out to tell the Israeli soldiers that there were children in the house, he was surprised by a huge police dog that attacked him and bit his shoulder, left arm and leg. The dog then dragged him from the second floor to the first floor.

The Israeli occupation forces who came to arrest him left him to bleed for hours in a military jeep without providing him treatment even though he was screaming for help, he added.

One of the soldiers punched him in the face causing his nose to break. Hours later, he was transferred to Al-Afula Hospital. He has been left unable to fully use his left leg.

Jarrar is now being held in Megiddo prison.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)