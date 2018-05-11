Majority of Diplomats to Boycott US Embassy Opening Ceremony in Jerusalem

86 diplomats received invitation from the Israeli Foreign Ministry to attend the US embassy’s opening ceremony in Jerusalem, but most of them have decided to boycott the event, media sources reported.

According to The Times of Israel, EU diplomats will decline the invitation in protest of US Trump’s unilateral decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

#EU diplomats in the Middle East propose ways to undermine Donald Trump's decision to establish #Jerusalem as Israel's capital. https://t.co/gRdW5iiNPy — EUobserver (@euobs) February 2, 2018

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon reportedly said:

“At the moment 30 of 86 ambassadors have responded positively [to the invitation]. A large number of ambassadors have yet to respond. We hope all the ambassadors will arrive.”

Fewer than half of the foreign leaders invited to the US embassy relocation ceremony in Jerusalem have actually accepted… Gepostet von Bernice Van Den Heuvel am Donnerstag, 10. Mai 2018

On May 9, Hadashot TV reported that several EU states, including the UK, Germany, and France, are going to boycott the event.

(PC, Social Media)