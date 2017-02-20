Netanyahu: Trump and I Agreed to Establish settlements Team

Feb 20 2017 / 6:55 pm
Donald trump with Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via Twitter, file)

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday said that he and US President Donald Trump “have agreed to establish a team to examine the Jewish settlement enterprise in the West Bank,” the PNN reported.

“We agreed to establish teams on many issues, even on issues we did not reach an agreement on in the past. I mean, of course, the settlements in Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu said at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting.

“The alliance between Israel and the US has always been strong, but as I said there, I’ll tell you here in Jerusalem: This alliance has gotten even stronger,” he added.

“There’s a personal relationship of many years between President Trump and I, and it is important. But this relationship is even more important because of the second thing that has gotten stronger: our shared views on the dangers and opportunities in the Middle East.”

“We see eye-to-eye on the increasing threat that Iran poses, and the need to act against Iran’s aggression in different fields. Eventually, we’re also hoping for peace.”

On Wednesday, Netanyahu met with Trump for the first time in the White House, where Trump said that he would “like to see Netanyahu hold back on the settlements” in front of the press.

On the one or two-state solution, Trump said: “I’m looking at two states and one state, and I like the one both parties like, I can live with either one.”

One day earlier, Trump has said that he “backs peace, even if it was not through the two-state solution.”

(PNN, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Feb 20 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors