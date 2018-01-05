Nour Tamimi, Cousin of Ahed, Released on Bail (VIDEO)

On Thursday evening, an Israeli court ordered the release of Nour Tamimi on a 5000 Israeli Shekels bail, after holding her captive for two weeks.

The court denied an appeal by the prosecution, demanding keeping Nour held without bail, and ordered her immediate release.

The story behind Ahed Tamimi's slap: Her cousin's head shattered by Israeli soldier's bullet https://t.co/1m8oDZvLm8 pic.twitter.com/ujdcea1ew9 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) January 5, 2018

An Israeli court indicted, on Sunday, 21-year-old Palestinian girl Nour Tamimi, who was seen slapping a heavily armed Israeli soldier, along with her cousin, Ahed Tamimi, two weeks ago.

The court charged Tamimi with aggravated assault of an Israeli soldier and obstructing a soldier from carrying out his duty.

Mussab Tamimi was shot and killed at close range by Israeli Occupation Forces on Wednesday, the first Palestinian teenager killed in 2018. Israeli soldiers at first lied about him having a gun, then changed their story. Here his mother grieves over his lifeless body. pic.twitter.com/vTGsnwxL5I — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) January 5, 2018

A short video showed the young Tamimi girls slapping an Israeli soldier in Nabi Saleh, after shooting their cousin in the head.

Both girls were detained by Israeli forces from their houses at night, according to Days of Palestine, just hours after slapping the Israeli soldier.

A prominent Israeli journalist called for raping Ahed Tamimi, while Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman called for her to spend all of her life in prison.

Military court charges 21-year-old Nour Tamimi with aggravated assault of an Israeli soldier and preventing soldiers from carrying out their duties after filming soldiers when they came onto her relatives property in occupied Nabi Saleh. https://t.co/fOV1fygjCI pic.twitter.com/KDk3Qa2p6k — The IMEU (@theIMEU) January 1, 2018

Born in Moldova, Avigdor Lieberman is one of the only foreign ministers in the world who does not live in territory officially recognized as his own country.

Originally under suspicion over charges of money-laundering and bribery, Lieberman was formally indicted in December of 2012, on lesser charges of fraud and breach of trust.

His party was recently the focus of a corruption probe within the Israeli political spectrum. More recently, Lieberman’s life was threatened with an assassination attempt.

