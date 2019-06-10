Omar: Netanyahu Works to Stop US Resolution on Two-State Solution

US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar has accused Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to pressure the Democrat and Republican parties to scrap a resolution supporting the two-state solution in Palestine.

In a tweet she posted on Saturday while referencing an article on the issue, Omar stated that despite Netanyahu being publicly in support of the two-state solution, his attempts to influence the US body against the concept shows that his agenda is contrary to it.

🤔

Endorsing a two-state solution while simultaneously attempting to block a Palestinian state is what Netanyahu has been doing for decades. Now he is trying to block a simple bipartisan resolution. For progress sake, let’s hope Congress stands firm. https://t.co/rbhK0Y02NY — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 8, 2019

She wrote:

“Endorsing a two-state solution while simultaneously attempting to block a Palestinian state is what Netanyahu has been doing for decades.”

She also urged her fellow Congressmen and women to support the bill, insisting that “for progress sake, let’s hope Congress stands firm.”

Ilhan Omar slams Netanyahu for trying to kill bipartisan Israel ‘two-state solution’ billhttps://t.co/bcy7Gz0gBC — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 8, 2019

The Israeli embassy, under orders from Netanyahu, has been lobbying to have the term “two-state solution” removed from the planned bipartisan bill.

The attempt to “block a simple bipartisan resolution” comes amid a wave of efforts in recent years by the Israeli lobby in the US, as well as in European countries, to suppress sentiments in support of Palestine, the two-state solution, and the Israeli occupation’s violations of human rights.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)