On Prisoner Day: Hamas Vows to Free All Prisoners

A Palestinian youth kicks a football into a fire near an Israeli military base during a protest for Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Bethlehem. (Photo: Maan)

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, has reiterated its vow “to extract the freedom of all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails,” describing their issue as a top priority, PIC quoted Al-Qassam spokesperson Abu Obeida as saying.

“Your freedom is [our] debt and commitment. It is only a matter of time, and we have the longest breath and the most powerful will,” he said in radio remarks on Monday.

“In spite of all the pain Palestinians have endured, the resistance’s agenda, which is being tested daily with plots and conspiracies against our people, the fate of our prisoners will remain the focus of our attention and at the top of our priorities,” the spokesman underlined.

Abu Obeida called on prisoners to have hope that they will be released, and that they will see freedom by believing in their resistance. “You have to know that there are men behind you who can never feel comfortable living a life while you are languishing behind bars and suffering from the oppression of jailers,” Abu Obeida said, addressing the prisoners.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)