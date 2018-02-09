Palestinian Authority ‘Helped Israel Assassinate Jarar’

Hamas’ armed group, Al-Qassam Brigades yesterday accused the Palestinian Authority (PA) of providing Israeli occupation forces with information that helped them identify and assassinate the man responsible for killing a settler last month.

Cooperation between the occupation and the Palestinian Authority began soon after the settler was killed, Al-Qassam said in a statement on its website. Efforts were made to identify the perpetrators of the operation, adding that the Palestinian Authority gave Israel “a lead” that helped track down and kill Ahmad Jarrar, a Hamas member who Israel accuses of leading the cell that killed Rabbi Raziel Shevach near Nablus last month.

Khalid Tayeh, Hamza Zamarah and Ahmad Jarrar, three young Palestinians were killed extra-judicially by Israeli occupation forces in the west bank in less than 24 hours.

Palestine, 7 February 2018. pic.twitter.com/jrOOL4GT6y — CIR_Palestine (@CIR_Palestine) February 7, 2018

After weeks of failed attempts, the Israeli occupation army units were finally able to kill Ahmad Nasr Jarrar during a raid at al-Yamoun that included demolishing a house where he was supposed to have been hiding.

Palestinians reported seeing the army removing his body from the demolished house.

A relative of Jarrar confirmed finding his cloths and a will in the building Jarrar was reportedly killed in after the army had left the area.

Israeli forces aimed to "kill Jarrar and not to arrest him," rights group says https://t.co/g5Vv8CFutV — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) February 7, 2018

The nationalist forces in Jenin announced over loudspeakers in the city the killing of Jarrar and called on people to participate in a protest march from a Jenin mosque to Wad Burqin, where the Jarrar family lives.

Israeli reports said the army bragged about being able to kill Jarrar after running weeks of wide-scale manhunt for him in the north of the West Bank.

Israel kills the father, kills the son, war-crime-after-war-crime, but it can't douse the fire that burns for freedom https://t.co/hoDISvc7CH — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) February 8, 2018

At one point, the army killed on January 18 another member of the Jarrar family with the same name as Ahmad believing it was him. The army also demolished three homes belonging to the extended Jarrar family in Wad Burqin during that operation to capture Jarrar.

The Israeli occupation army also killed Ahmad Abu Obeid, a Jenin resident, two days ago following one of the operations to capture Jarrar.

Mabrouk Jarrar, Severely Injured Palestinian Moved out of Hospital in to Jail https://t.co/OXWjCYW196 via @PalestineChron — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) February 9, 2018

Head of the Palestinian civil coordinating office in Jenin, Khalil Tanneh, told WAFA that a shoot-out occurred after the Israeli army surrounded a house in Yamoun on Tuesday. He said the army demolished a wall, sections of a shed and uprooted olive trees in their pursuit of Jarrar.

The Israeli occupation forces have accused Jarrar, whose father was killed by Israeli forces 15 years ago, of being behind the drive-by shooting of an Israeli settler near an illegal Israeli settlement in the West Bank last month.

(MEMO, Wafa, PC, Social Media)