Palestine is Iran’s Central Issue, Says Senior Adviser

Nov 4 2017 / 8:35 pm
A man holding a Palestinian flag during a protest in the West Bank. (Photo Via MEMO)

A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday that Palestine remains Iran’s central issue, Quds Press has reported.

“The enemy axis creates sedition in the region in order to divert eyes from the Palestinian cause,” Ali Akbar Velayati told a conference in Lebanon to mark the centenary of the infamous Balfour Declaration. “The choice of resistance and confrontation is the only road to liberate occupied Palestine.”

Velayati noted that some governments in the region have opted for “compromise” with Israel and are involved in the “sedition” programmes. “Hamas has rejected the Israeli conditions set for the reconciliation, which were laying down its arms, recognising Israel and cutting relations with Iran,” he added.

Khamenei’s adviser reiterated that the latest visit to Iran by Hamas officials was an “actual implementation” of the movement’s rejection of the Israeli conditions.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

