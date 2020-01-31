Palestine No Longer Committed to Oslo Agreements with Israel

The Palestinian Authority’s Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein al-Sheikh, said in a televised interview with Al-Jazeera that Palestine is no longer committed to signing agreements emanating from Oslo accords, Anadolu agency reports.

“Israel has been informed that the Palestinian administration will not adhere to the agreements between them,”al-Sheikh told Al-Jazeera.

Sheikh also expressed hope that Arab and Islamic countries will support Palestine’s decision.

At the request of Palestine, the Arab League will hold an extraordinary meeting on February 1, to discuss the US Middle East plan.

The plan, known as ‘Deal of the Century’ was released by US President Donald Trump on January 28, during a press conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side.

According to Trump’s plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)