Palestine Overtakes Israel in FIFA Football Rankings

Palestinians protest in Ramallah calling on FIFA to suspend Israel’s membership. (Photo: MEMO, file)

Palestine’s football team achieved its highest ranking in history Thursday, rising above Israel in the FIFA world rankings for the first time.

The head of the Palestinian football association labelled it an “historic achievement” as the team rose two spots to 82nd in FIFA’s latest rankings.

Israel fell 16 places to 98th after a failed World Cup qualification campaign.

Palestine🇵🇸, with 100% record in 2017, achieves highest ever FIFA ranking, moves above hapless Israel.

DETAILS⬇️https://t.co/eq6Y4KPEfd pic.twitter.com/FmvymScfUM — Football Palestine (@FutbolPalestine) November 22, 2017

Palestine have recently won a series of games as they seek to qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup, including a 10-0 victory over Bhutan.

The announcement comes as the Palestinian football association has campaigned to encourage FIFA to take action against six Israeli clubs located in settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Settlements are considered illegal under international law, and the Palestinians had asked FIFA to take action against the Israeli FA.

Last month, FIFA decided it would not intervene in the matter, with the Palestinians accusing the body of bowing to Israeli pressure.

Palestine was first recognized by FIFA in 1998.

