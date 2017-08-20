Palestinian Authority Sends Medical Aid to Venezuela

The Palestinian Authority (PA) sent on Sunday three trucks loaded with medical supplies to be sent to Venezuela, following an order from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riad al-Malki told Ma’an the trucks were sent off on Sunday from warehouses in the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, adding that Abbas’ decision to donate the medications to Venezuela was made in response to requests made by the Venezuelan government.

Al-Malki said that the Palestinian government wants to “repay what it can for what the Venezuelan government has presented to the Palestinian people,” citing the donation of 15 million dollars that was used to construct an eye hospital in the Ramallah-area village of Turmus Ayya.

Minister of Health, Jawad Awad said that the donations are three trucks loaded with medical supplies.

Venezuela has been suffering a crippling economic crisis that has led to high food prices, food shortages, and a lack of basic goods.

