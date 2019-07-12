Palestinian Child Seriously Injured by Israeli Fire in West Bank

A Palestinian child was seriously injured in his head today when he was shot by Israeli soldiers during the weekly anti-settlement protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum, near Qalqilia city in the West Bank.

10-year-old Palestinian boy critically wounded during clashes with Israeli forces: Abdul-Rahman Yasser Shtewi was hit in the head by rubber bullet during weekly protest in a West Bank village, Palestinian media report https://t.co/5cWElDlh4M Haaretz pic.twitter.com/dUQeulF79I — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) July 12, 2019

WAFA correspondent said Abdul-Rahman Yasser Shtewi, 10, was rushed to Rafidia public hospital in Nablus for medical treatment, where his condition was described as critical.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)