Palestinian Child Seriously Injured by Israeli Fire in West Bank

A Palestinian child was seriously injured in his head today when he was shot by Israeli soldiers during the weekly anti-settlement protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum, near Qalqilia city in the West Bank.
10-year-old Palestinian boy critically wounded during clashes with Israeli forces: Abdul-Rahman Yasser Shtewi was hit in the head by rubber bullet during weekly protest in a West Bank village, Palestinian media report https://t.co/5cWElDlh4M Haaretz pic.twitter.com/dUQeulF79I
— Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) July 12, 2019
WAFA correspondent said Abdul-Rahman Yasser Shtewi, 10, was rushed to Rafidia public hospital in Nablus for medical treatment, where his condition was described as critical.
(Wafa, PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment