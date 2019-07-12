Palestinian Child Seriously Injured by Israeli Fire in West Bank

July 12, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
A demonstrator is being carried away after getting injured in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO)

A Palestinian child was seriously injured in his head today when he was shot by Israeli soldiers during the weekly anti-settlement protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum, near Qalqilia city in the West Bank.

WAFA correspondent said Abdul-Rahman Yasser Shtewi, 10, was rushed to Rafidia public hospital in Nablus for medical treatment, where his condition was described as critical.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

