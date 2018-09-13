Palestinian Envoy Says South Africa Set to Back Peace Talks

September 13, 2018 Blog, News
South Africa was elected to the non-permanent seat on UN Security Council for 2019-2020. (Photo: via Twitter)

Palestine seeking the help of South Africa to broker peace in the Middle East when it heads the UN Security Council, Mail & Guardian has reported.

According to the media report, South Africa has positioned itself as an ally to Palestine, going so far as to steadfastly advocate for a two-state solution.

South African International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu related that the country’s ambassador to the Israeli embassy would be withdrawn and the facility significantly downsized “until further notice,” following attacks on the Gaza Strip in May.

Palestinian ambassador to South Africa Hashem Dajani praised the South African Government for “playing a leading role in international solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

The envoy added that:

“Soon, South Africans will occupy [a seat] as a member of the Security Council and surely they will play a constructive role for building peace.”

Meanwhile, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman announced Monday that President Donald Trump Administration had decided to end the Palestinian mission in Washington claiming that the PLO had not “taken steps to advance the start of direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel.” This decision followed Washing cutting funding earlier this month.

Dajani commented that the South African Government views the United States’ decision to close the offices came from a position of hostility.

Dajani explained:

“It is really a dangerous escalation to show that the United States is willing to disband the international system in order to protect Israeli crimes … The rights of the Palestinian people are not for sale and we will not succumb to United States threats. We will continue our legitimate struggle for freedom, justice, and independence by all political and legal means possible.”

Nine months ago Washington recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, defying a United Nations resolution.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

