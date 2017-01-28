Palestinian Female Prisoner Goes on Hunger Strike in Israeli Jails

Jan 28 2017 / 7:03 pm
Randa al-Shahatit. (Photo: Social Media via Samidoun)

A lawyer from the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has revealed that Palestinian prisoner Randa al-Shahatit, from the village of Dura in the occupied West Bank, began an open hunger strike on Thursday to protest her ongoing detention by Israeli forces.

PPS lawyer Abed al-Nasser al-Nubani noted that Israel’s Ofer military court on Thursday extended al-Shahatit’s detention in Israel’s HaSharon prison to 12 days, leading her to open a hunger strike after she had been “returning main meals” for a few days prior.

Al-Shahatit, a former prisoner and mother of three, was detained on January 20th for unspecified reasons.

After spending several years in Israeli jails, al-Shahatit was released in 2011 as part of the Shalit Deal wherein the Hamas movement negotiated the exchange of more than 1,500 political prisoners from Israeli custody in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who Hamas had captured for five years in Gaza.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jan 28 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors