Palestinian Female Prisoner Goes on Hunger Strike in Israeli Jails

A lawyer from the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has revealed that Palestinian prisoner Randa al-Shahatit, from the village of Dura in the occupied West Bank, began an open hunger strike on Thursday to protest her ongoing detention by Israeli forces.

PPS lawyer Abed al-Nasser al-Nubani noted that Israel’s Ofer military court on Thursday extended al-Shahatit’s detention in Israel’s HaSharon prison to 12 days, leading her to open a hunger strike after she had been “returning main meals” for a few days prior.

Al-Shahatit, a former prisoner and mother of three, was detained on January 20th for unspecified reasons.

After spending several years in Israeli jails, al-Shahatit was released in 2011 as part of the Shalit Deal wherein the Hamas movement negotiated the exchange of more than 1,500 political prisoners from Israeli custody in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who Hamas had captured for five years in Gaza.

