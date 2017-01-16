Palestinian Teen Killed by Israeli Army During Clashes

Jan 16 2017 / 9:18 pm
Qussai Hasan al-‘Amour, 17, who was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces near Bethlehem. (Photo: via Twitter)

A Palestinian teenager has been shot dead by the Israeli army during a confrontation in the occupied West Bank, according to officials.

The violence erupted on Monday when Israeli forces raided the village of Tuqu, south of Bethlehem. Four other Palestinians were wounded in the clashes. 

In a statement, the Palestinian health ministry confirmed the killing of a man but did not give his name or age. But sources from the village of Tuqu where the incident took place told AFP news agency that the victim was 17-year-old Qussai Hasan al-‘Amour, who had been shot in the chest.

The Israeli military said they shot the man during what they described as a “violent riot” where rocks were being hurled at them.

According to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, more than half a million Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in violation of international law.

Since October 2015, 249 Palestinians, 40 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed in a wave of violence, according to an AFP count.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

 

